The 2023 KCSE results were released on Monday by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu. Some years back, the government abandoned the old tradition of ranking schools nationwide, and this year was no different.

However, some schools have made available their results for the public, one of them being Lenana School.

As one of the original national schools, Lenana has been a top performer in the country for years, but recent years have seen it eclipsed by upstarts. This year was no different, but the school still registered an impressive mean score of 9.0431 (B)

The score was a huge improvement from 2022, when its mean score was 8.4255.

In 2023, Lenana registered 8 straight As, up from 2 the previous year.

The A-s were 75 and the B+s 92.

Overall, the institution saw a 93.54 transition to university.

Here’s a breakdown of the performance.