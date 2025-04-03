KUPPET Sounds Alarm Over Plan to Make Mathematics Optional in Senior Schools

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has strongly opposed the government’s plan to make Mathematics an optional subject for senior secondary students, warning that such a move could undermine the country’s workforce development and damage educational standards.

This reaction follows the Ministry of Education’s announcement that Mathematics will no longer be mandatory for senior secondary students under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), marking a dramatic shift from the phased-out 8-4-4 system.

Under the new curriculum, students must take four compulsory subjects: English or Kenya Sign Language, Kiswahili, Physical Education, and Community Service Learning. They will then choose three other subjects from a pool of 38 options.

KUPPET Acting Secretary General Moses Nthurima stressed that Mathematics is a foundational subject, vital not only in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields but also in areas like humanities and sports.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Nthurima argued that making Mathematics optional could severely limit students’ academic growth and future career opportunities.

“KUPPET rejects the government’s proposal to make Mathematics an optional subject at the senior school level,” he said, adding that the subject plays a critical role in developing a skilled workforce.

“Maths is essential for building a competent workforce for the 21st century,” Nthurima emphasized. “It is integral to learning in all areas, including humanities, sports, and especially STEM.”

KUPPET Demands Fairness in TSC Promotions

In addition to the curriculum changes, Nthurima also raised concerns over the recent Teachers Service Commission (TSC) promotion list, which has sparked widespread discontent among educators nationwide.

The union has received numerous complaints from teachers who feel they were unfairly excluded from the 2024/2025 promotions. A major issue is the equal distribution of 25,252 promotional vacancies across all 47 counties, which Nthurima says ignores staffing disparities.

“This system disadvantages teachers in counties with large teacher populations, like Kiambu and Kakamega, where competition for promotions is much fiercer,” he explained.

KUPPET has called for a review of the promotion process, urging a merit-based approach that takes staffing levels into account, ensuring fairness across the country.