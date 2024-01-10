Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared his candidacy for the 2027 General Election, stating that he will not endorse his Azimio la Umoja coalition partner Raila Odinga for a third time.

In a Tuesday, January 9 interview with KTN News, Kalonzo stated that he is awaiting the endorsement of his party, which he expects will occur during a national executive council meeting on January 16.

“I cannot make an announcement as party leader without consulting.. We have been a very consultative movement. Vying for President should be a clarion call, but again, I don’t want to jump the gun; I want it to be an announcement by the party,” he said.

Expressing confidence, Kalonzo said he would emerge as the favored candidate of the Azimio coalition. He pointed out that he had selflessly supported Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 elections and believes it is now his turn to assume the leadership role.

“I have played the team… I have selflessly supported others. If the country is ready for it, I will go for it,” he said.

Confident of Beating Ruto

The former Vice President expressed readiness to compete against President William Ruto. He expressed confidence in winning a two-horse race and mentioned that he was not daunted by any other candidates from the Azimio sister parties.

“I am just the face of a struggle, and the struggle is so serious that we can’t afford to get it wrong. I am just a face of willing Kenyans who say you must go there,” he said.

Kalonzo said the Wiper Party would adopt an assertive approach to branding and attracting new members and candidates. He extended a welcome to anyone interested in joining the party.

“I tell you this is going to be a monumental national outfit political movement. I welcome a lot of people who know it is a solid political party, and I am not chest thumping,” he stated.