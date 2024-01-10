On January 13, there will be a match between the football teams of Genoa and Torino.

The match is expected to be quite hot, but quite predictable, since there is an obvious favorite. If you are a sports fan, you can follow the standings and your favorite teams on Ratingbet.com.

Prospects for Genoa

Jeon’s team showed quite good results in Serie A. The team has already managed to score more than 20 goals, although they were able to concede about 24. Therefore, out of 19 games, the team tied 6 times and lost 8 times.

Despite the losses, the team attacks quite actively. This allows her to practically snatch victory from her opponents.

There are no disqualifications in the club, and the squad is well-rounded. Therefore, the club will play to its full potential. Active play is also reflected in the number of goals.

The team won the two games with a score of 3:0.

Torino opportunities

If we consider Torino, then this football club occupies a more passive position. The club often tries to play defensively and attacks only in those moments when it is confident in its abilities.

This passivity is also reflected in the number of goals. In their games, the total total does not exceed 3 goals, and the club itself scores a maximum of 1-2 goals.

Therefore, you shouldn’t bet on Torino’s individual total more than 1.5.

Expectations from the match

If we consider the general expectations from the game, then we should also take into account the characteristics of the field.

The match will take place at the central stadium in Italy. On January 13, fairly sunny weather with partly cloudy weather is expected. Around 8 degrees Celsius is expected for this day.

Therefore, we can assume that there will be no interference for athletes and their personal indicators can be oriented.

Therefore, taking into account all the above characteristics of each team, we can say that Genoa has a much better chance of success.

Those who wish to place a bet should pay attention to the position of the individual total of the 1st 0.5 over or 1 over.

You also need to remember about the draw. In this match there will be a victory for Genoa or a draw.