Huddah Monroe has offered valuable advice for women considering motherhood, urging them to take their time before taking that step.

In a recent social media post, the popular social media celebrity encouraged women to be mindful of the responsibility that comes with having children and emphasized the importance of ensuring they are fully prepared for the role of a parent.

Huddah pointed out that age is no longer a hindrance to conception, implying that women still have time to prepare for motherhood.

“The fact that you can now have a child even at 50… with everything they told us is a lie! What a time to be alive. Have children when you can take care of them fully and see them grow. Not have kids and still selling [explicit term] and running the streets to feed them,” she wrote.

Huddah added: “Your kids need you 100% until they can defend and protect themselves.”

Drawing an analogy to a lioness nurturing and protecting her cub, the cosmetics entrepreneur urged women to prioritize the well-being of their children.

“Nurture and protect your cub like a lioness! So it can be the King of the jungle when it’s grown! When you are not around, a lot of people are preying on your children. It’s a wicked world!”