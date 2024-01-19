Filmmaker Philip Karanja reportedly regrets buying a BMW X3, which he gifted to his ex-wife, Catherine Kamau a few years ago.

Phil gifted Kate the sleek black ride valued at around Sh 3.5 million for her birthday in January 2020. It came a month after the birth of their child, serving as a Push Gift(a present a partner gives to the mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth).

Phil disclosed that he sold the car due to excessive maintenance costs.

“I love cars a lot, and so I was young and foolish, and I spent so much on my car, and it has been a very expensive journey to maintain. I am like, that is a car I would have used wisely somewhere. I sold it. I have decided to go back on Uber,” he said as quoted by Nairobi News.

Philip and Kate announced their break-up last year.

Kate has since moved on and is now dating Michael Mwangi, the General Manager of Tribes Hotel.

Phil was speaking to bloggers during the launch of his latest show, “Haki Mwitu.” The actor-director said “Haki Mwitu” revolves around four vigilantes who, fed up with rampant corruption, take matters into their own hands.

The show, which commenced production in 2023 and is still ongoing, aims to address societal issues.

“We started working on the project in 2023 and began shooting in November 2023, and we are still shooting. Phil Production also has a new series in the pipeline, and we plan to release a new film this year. There’s a lot to watch out for,” he assured.