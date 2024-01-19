The Dubai-based low-cost carrier Fly-Dubai recently inaugurated direct flight services to Mombasa, marking a strategic move to expand its African market presence, enhance connectivity, and foster economic ties.

The introduction of the flights aims to bolster the tourism sector in the region, underscoring the airline’s commitment to providing efficient travel options and tapping into emerging opportunities within the African market.

This development is poised to facilitate increased accessibility for travelers and contribute to the growth of both tourism and business activities between Dubai and Mombasa.

The airline will become the first national carrier with direct flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Kenyan coastal city, offering four flights a week for now with plans to schedule more flights soon.

The inaugural flight, carrying over 119 tourists, touched down at Moi International Airport and was received by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, his Roads and Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Mombasa County Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir.

CS Murkomen expressed satisfaction that the direct flights will impact the economy, adding that Fly-Dubai is a game-changer for connectivity into the Middle East.

“We permitted them since May last year. We gave them four flights a week and the reason why we chose Mombasa is because the region has been a pivotal gateway to the country and also serves as a tourist hub,” he stated.

Murkomen stated that it will act as a linkage to the Middle East, adding that the government is working hard to double the number of tourists visiting the country.

The carrier’s Senior Vice President Sudhir Sreedharan said the airline sees a potential market in Kenya and will link Kenya to over 120 destinations globally, adding that the company is ready to increase flights if granted permission.

On his part, the Mombasa Governor urged the national government to continue opening the skies for charter flights to ensure economic opportunities for Mombasa.