Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has faulted law enforcement officers following the arrest of two suspects found with a staggering 477 kilograms of marijuana in Kilifi.

In an operation conducted Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in the Swallows area of Kilifi South, National Police Service (NPS) officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested George Nitti, 37, and Raphael Mbithi, 37.

They were found in possession of 477 kilograms of marijuana, with an estimated street value of Kshs. 14 million.

The morning operation also led to the seizure of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Harrier with registration number KDK 020 B, believed to be transporting the illicit drugs.

The matter is currently under thorough investigation by the DCI to unravel the details surrounding the drug trade network.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to the investigation of crimes, particularly those related to narcotics.

However, Senator Olekina, a prominent advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana in Kenya, expressed the view that authorities should prioritize apprehending corrupt government officials instead of focusing on marijuana dealers.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, Olekina remarked, “With all the thieving top government officials buying lavish villas in Dubai, growing and selling a herb should be the least of our worries… we have no moral authority to judge them. Let Kenyans make money so that you can have something to tax them!”

