Crucial match for Unai Emery

Unai Emery spent almost a year and a half at Arsenal but was unable to win a single trophy with the team.

The Spaniard provided the Gunners with bright attacking football, but modest personnel capabilities and high expectations of the club’s management did not allow him to realize his bold ideas.

Emery’s successes with Sevilla and Villarreal suggest that the coach is more suited not to the giants but to strong teams with moderate ambitions.

In such conditions, the Spaniard opens up and produces results.

Aston Villa is the perfect place for Emery.

The club is not a grand, but at the same time, it has serious financial capabilities and a balanced squad that is ready to solve serious problems. The Villans have had a great start to the season and are among the leaders of the Premier League.

The team’s charismatic goalkeeper and world champion, Emiliano Martinez, believes that the team will soon be able to make some noise in the Champions League.

Many experts actually put the team in the final top 4, but on the way to this tournament, it will have to withstand tough competition. Aston Villa still lacks enough defensive reliability to achieve big victories.

The Birmingham team give too many free spaces to the opposing attacking players, and in the game against Arsenal, this threatens big trouble.

Arsenal – Premier League shadow favorite

The team has learned lessons from last year’s title race and is ready for significant victories.

Declan Rice is one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, and even Kai Havertz has started to make an impact, scoring the decisive goal in the final minutes of a tough game against Brentford.

And against the backdrop of the difficulties of their main competitors, Arsenal looks like a team ready to win the long-awaited trophy. Mikel Arteta has two players for each position, the team is well-played, and there are leaders in each line.

The trip to Villa Park will certainly not be easy, and last season’s match confirms this.

Arsenal lost twice during the game but still won with a score of 4-2. Both competitors have improved since then, but London will once again be the favorite.

What to expect

Both teams like to play attacking football, press high and quickly move from defence to attack, so the game on December 9 promises to be bright and productive.

Arsenal has a better squad and plays better defensively, but today’s Villans can beat any opponent on their pitch.



