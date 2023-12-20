Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has blasted the media while defending President William Ruto’s recent remark that the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums resemble Europe.

The President made the assertion during a media roundtable on Sunday, crediting the transformation of the slum to the Affordable Housing project he initiated last year.

“I want to ask you to go to Mukuru where we are building 14,000 houses. If you go there today, you will not think it is a slum, you will think it is from Europe,” Ruto said.

Nation Media journalists accepted the challenge and visited Mukuru Kwa Njenga, discovering challenges such as submerged houses and inadequate drainage that contradicted the President’s claims.

However, Omanga reacted to the video shared by the media outlet, accusing it of deliberately spreading misinformation.

She asserted that given time, the Affordable Housing Project will improve the quality of life and reshape Mukuru’s image.

“On Mukuru kwa Njenga slums looking like Europe, isn’t it a fact that the ongoing affordable housing project is greatly transforming the quality of lives and the image of the estate?” she posed on Twitter(X).

Omanga added: ”I can see it has become fashionable for even the most knowledgeable to fake ignorance.”