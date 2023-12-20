Celebrity couple, Kelvin Bahati and Diana Marua, have announced a revised date for their highly anticipated wedding.

Having been officially engaged earlier this year, the popular social media personalities had previously declared their intention to host a grand wedding on December 12, 2023.

Their plan fell through and they instead attended the wedding of their friend, Director Ritchie.

In their congratulations to Director Ritchie and his wife last week, the couple said they canceled their wedding plans due to unavoidable reasons but assured their fanbase that a new date would be announced soon.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day but… Congratulations to our friends @Directorritchie and @RenaSolomon We are happy to be part of your Line-Up as we take the details of how we will bring you our big celebration. 💑 New Wedding Dates will be announced soon…” Bahati wrote last week.

This week, Diana Marua pledged to officially tie the knot in 2024 as she shared pictures of herself and Bahati enjoying romantic moments during their friend’s wedding.

She however did not reveal the exact date for their nuptials.

“I can’t wait for the day when I say YES I DO to my best friend @BahatiKenya. I love you dear.. 2024 will be the year of The Bahatis,” wrote Diana Marua, complementing the statement with a ring emoji.

Singer Bahati reaffirmed his wife’s sentiments, remarking: “2024 🙌 I SWEAR!!!”