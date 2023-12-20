The Office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assigned a new Chief of Staff. Wanjiku Wakogi will succeed the departing Chief of Staff George McGoye.

McGoye, a long-serving provincial administrator, received an appointment as the new ambassador to Djibouti. He has been in office since October 17, 2022.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Gachagua said Wanjiku Wakogi is a long-serving Public Servant boasting a distinguished career leading various offices and departments.

Gachagua added that Wakogi has served with distinction in various capacities, accumulating a wealth of expertise in governance.

“The high-profile technocrat and team leader has risen through ranks and has served as the Secretary to State Corporations Advisory Committee,” said Gachagua.

The DP mentioned that her addition to the office of the Deputy President will infuse renewed energy for the effective and efficient fulfillment of its mandate.

“We will accord her maximum support as she leads the team. Mr McGoye, the designated ambassador to Djibouti, served the Office of the Deputy President with utmost dedication. We thank him for his leadership as he proceeds to serve our beloved Nation in another capacity and wish him all the best in his endeavors,” Gachagua said.