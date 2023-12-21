Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has directed all police officers on leave to immediately return to duty in line with the National Police Service’s preparedness for the festive season.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IG also warned traffic officers against corruption saying they should diligently perform their mandate to ensure law and order on the road.

“I wish to reiterate my past sentiments, that the National Police Service has no room for Corrupt Officers. My Office remains open to the Director EACC for collaboration in the fight against corruption. To further enhance police visibility and security in the Country, we have also directed all Officers who are currently on Leave to resume duty with immediate effect,” he said.

IG Koome also called upon the public and motorists to exercise caution during the festive season to curb increasing accidents.

“We have entered into the festive season and from experience, we expect high vehicular traffic on our roads due to increased movements of Kenyans across the country. The vehicular situation this year is further compounded by the ongoing heavy El-Nino rains being experienced in many parts of the Country, which in turn is causing poor visibility on the roads,” he said.

“In most of these eases, we are talking of non-compliance with traffic regulations and rules such as operating defective vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and dangerous overtaking.”

Use Police Hotline Numbers 999, 112, 911 to Report Suspicious Activity

The IG urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities to curb potential criminal activities.

“I wish to call upon members of the public to remain vigilant even as you celebrate, and report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203,” he said.

“I am appealing to pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, passengers, and drivers to adhere to traffic rules so that we make this festive season safe for all of us,” the IG added.

Koome observed that there have been two major fatal road traffic accidents resulting in a total of 16 deaths in Machakos and Nakuru since last week.

“From our data, road traffic accidents are a leading cause of injuries and fatalities, with negative financial and health implications of accidents on victims and caregivers,” he said.

“The National Police Service has the mandate to enforce the traffic laws. However, I wish to emphasize that road safety is our collective responsibility as Kenyans. We must change our behaviour on the roads,” Koome stated.