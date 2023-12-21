Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura criticized the purportedly misleading information presented in an article by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) regarding the state of the country’s economy. The international media powerhouse criticized the President for his taxation measures in the country.

But Mwaura stated that the article was untrue and involved a serious misrepresentation of facts.

In a Wednesday statement, Mwaura urged the media to maintain factual and non-partisan reporting as they fulfill their mandate. He also emphasized that the Government of Kenya values press freedom and recognizes the media’s role in shaping public opinion.

Mwaura added that the era in which international media thrived on portraying Africa negatively through yellow journalism is long gone.

“It is a serious misrepresentation of facts, Kenya is a free country and we allow the freedom of the press. However, it is also good for the International media to represent facts when it comes to what is happening in the country,” he said.

“I want to remind the media house that the first visitor from the United Kingdom to come to Kenya was the King. If Kenya didn’t have a positive reputation in the world, I don’t think the Kinga and the Queen would have chosen Kenya.”

Mwaura provided further clarification on the article as follows: