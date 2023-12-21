Gambling is one of the most dynamic and innovative industries in the world.

Every year new technologies emerge that change the gambling experience, attract new players and increase the profitability of the business.

In the UK, gambling is a legal and regulated activity that makes a significant contribution to the UK economy.

According to the UK Gambling Commission, in 2020 the total gambling betting volume was £14.3 billion and the number of licensed operators was 2,809.

However, despite the high popularity of gambling in the UK, many players are looking for new opportunities and benefits that online casinos can offer them.

Such a bonus allows players to experience new gambling technologies such as virtual and augmented reality for free.

The current state of gambling in the UK

Virtual Reality (VR) is a technology that creates an artificial environment in which the user can be fully immersed using special devices such as glasses, helmets or gloves. Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that adds virtual objects or information to the real environment that the user sees through the camera of a smartphone or other device.

Both technologies have huge potential for application in gambling as they can create a new level of realism, interactivity and engagement for players.

VR and AR technologies are currently in the development and experimentation stage in gambling.

Some online casinos already offer their customers the opportunity to play VR and AR games using modern gadgets such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR or Google Cardboard.

Such games allow players to feel like they are in a real casino, visit different locations, interact with other players and dealers, and enjoy high quality graphics and sound.

For example, at SlotsMillion VR casino, you can play more than 40 slots from a virtual room with a panoramic view of the city.

At Mr Green AR casino, you can play roulette while seeing the real table and wheel appear on your smartphone screen.

Benefits of VR and AR at online casinos

One of the main advantages of VR and AR technologies in gambling is that they can create a unique gaming experience for players that is as close to reality as possible.

Players can not only see, but also hear, feel and interact with the virtual world around them.

Such an experience can enhance the emotions and adrenaline that players feel while playing, as well as increase their loyalty and satisfaction with the online casino.

Security and accessibility: benefits for players

Another advantage of VR and AR technology in gambling is that it can provide security and accessibility for players.

Players can play anywhere and anytime from the comfort of their home or office and without worrying about the risks associated with visiting real casinos, such as theft, fraud, violence or addiction. Players can also control their budget and the time they spend on gaming by utilising the special features and tools that VR and AR casinos provide.

For example, players can set limits on bets, deposits or losses, and use the self-exclusion option if they feel they have a gambling problem.

Future Predictions: How VR and AR will change gambling in the next 5 years

VR and AR technologies are not just a fashion trend, but a revolution in gambling that will change the future of this industry.

Experts predict that by 2028 the VR and AR market in gambling will reach $520 million, and the number of users of these technologies will exceed 400 million people.

In the next 5 years, we can expect VR and AR technologies to evolve and improve, offering players an even better, more diverse and engaging gaming experience.

Some of the possible directions of VR and AR development in gambling may be as follows:

Improve the quality and availability of VR and AR devices such as goggles, helmets, gloves, controllers, etc. This will allow players to have a more realistic gaming experience and reduce the cost and complexity of using these devices. Expanding the range and genres of VR and AR games such as slots, table games, card games, sports games, lotteries, bingo, etc. This will allow players to choose games according to their taste and preferences, as well as discover new formats and opportunities in gambling. Integrating VR and AR technologies with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, biometrics, social media, etc. This will enable players to have a more personalised, safe and social gaming experience, as well as participate in various gaming communities and events.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it can be said that VR and AR technologies are the future of gambling that has already arrived.

These technologies offer players a unique and unforgettable gaming experience that combines realism, interactivity, engagement and entertainment.

