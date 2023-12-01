1XBET, Kenya’s leading betting company, is pleased to report its Waziri Super Cup charity sports tournament sponsorship.

The organizers announced it during the ceremonial Memorandum of Understanding signing on the November, 30.

The contest will last from December 26 to 31 in Webuye, Bungoma County.

It will feature 24 teams competing in Kenya’s three favorite sports – football, rugby, and basketball.

The competition has the following prize pool:

Football: 1st place – 50,000, 2nd place – 30,000, 3rd place – 20,000

Rugby: 1st place – 20,000, 2nd place – 15,000, 3rd place – 10,000

Basketball: 1st place – 15,000, 2nd place – 10,000, 3rd place – 8,000

The 1XBET representatives reported that in addition to a sports festival for Kenyans, the social component takes an important place in the tournament.

“Traditionally, our company pays great attention to supporting sports competitions because we believe sports development improves the country’s health.

This time, we want to make our event useful not only for athletes and sports fans.

Therefore, as part of the tournament, we allocate funds for social assistance to needy population segments.

We want our initiative to become an example for other companies,” the 1XBET representative said.

As you know, Bungoma County is famous for its passion for sports and actively supplies players to the national team. The final matches are expected to attract more than 5,000 spectators.

The tournament organizers promise a real sports show and invite families to come to support their favorites.

“We are excited about the upcoming event and are very glad our sponsor is a socially responsible company. With their support, food and hygiene kits for women will be purchased. We believe that our social project will resonate with the Kenyans. Together with 1XBET, we will give the tournament guests a real sports holiday. Be sure to come to the sports arenas with your families to support your favorites,” the tournament organizer’s representative emphasized.

