The Kenya National Examination Council(KNEC) says it has resolved 133 issues related to the 2023 KCPE results, affecting only a fraction of the 1,406,507 students, whose problems have been rectified.

One viral social media story revolves around a school in Isiolo County, claiming that all students received 75 marks in science. However, last week, Dr. David Njeng’ere, the CEO of KNEC, evaluated the school’s results and found no indications of misconduct or inconsistencies.

“KNEC has reviewed the results for the school and all the reports that were received from the examination centres and anonymous letters and has not found any indication that the school was involved in examination malpractices,” Dr Njeng’ere stated.

“Science is a multiple-choice question paper, thus making it possible for the candidates to get identical marks.”

Njeng’ere declared that schools have a thirty-day window to appeal the results.

“The KNEC Rules of 2015 Legal Notice 131 on the marking of examinations, release of results and certification, Rule 27, provides for candidates/schools to lodge appeals for review of the examination results to the Council in writing within thirty days from the date of release of the examination results,” he said.

Furthermore, KNEC stated that concerns raised by schools affected by the SMS-delivered results were promptly addressed.

“It came to our attention that some candidates’ results had misalignments in Kiswahili, mistakenly placed under Kenyan Sign Language. Additionally, there were cases of incorrectly truncated grades in Science, Social Studies, and Religious Education, missing the plus (+) and minus (-) signs as intended,” the KNEC CEO explained.

“The identified error was exclusive to SMS results and resulted from configuration issues. KNEC informed the SMS service provider and the discrepancies in the text messages were resolved immediately.”