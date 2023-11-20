President William Ruto on Sunday claimed that he is not aiming for re-election in the 2027 General Elections; rather, his focus is on instigating a lasting transformation in Kenya.

Addressing a church service in Sotik, Bomet County, the President reiterated his dedication to reshaping the approach to service delivery for the country’s posterity.

“I am not planning on being re-elected I am planning on how we will transform Kenya. That is my mission. Being elected again is by God’s plan and the will of Kenyans. My work is not planning on how I will be re-elected my work is changing Kenya,” Ruto said.

He further criticized leaders whose primary focus is consistently securing their positions in future elections, often at the expense of impeding development in their regions.

“We cannot continue to focus on the next election. We must begin to focus on the next generation.”

While affirming his deliberate plan to fulfill his ambitious vision for Kenya, Ruto stated that he aims to alleviate Kenya’s substantial debt burden and foster a conducive environment for a stronger economy.

“I want to tell you that as I speak, about 8 countries in Africa have been plunged into insolvency, and I will not be a president to take you to such a place,” remarked Ruto.

President Ruto further claimed that Kenya will receive substantial monetary support from friends and investors who have embraced the promising economic climate in the country.