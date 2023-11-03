The National Police Service’s traffic division plans to reintroduce alcoblow breathalyzers on key highways nationwide to discourage drunk driving and curb road accidents during the approaching festive season.

During a road safety campaign exercise in Kisumu County on Thursday, Nairobi Traffic Police Superintendent Erick Kiragu highlighted the effectiveness of breathalyzers in dissuading Kenyan motorists from engaging in drunk driving.

Highlighting that thousands of Kenyans lose their lives in road accidents annually, Kiragu announced that the police would conduct inspections on both private and public vehicles to ensure compliance with current road regulations.

“We must be ready to save lives on our roads and using alcoblow is one of the ways that will help the police to deal with drunk drivers,” Kiragu said.

“Police often only flag down public vehicles for inspection, but this time round, more flagging will be on private cars to check on their conditions.”

Kisumu’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Manager, Isaac Silali, added that the state agency would collaborate with the police to ensure the success of the exercise.

According to the Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2021 signed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, no driver is permitted to operate a vehicle if they have consumed alcohol exceeding 35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, and 107 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of urine.

Motorists found guilty of the offense face the risk of a fine not exceeding Ksh. 100,000, a two-year prison term, or both.