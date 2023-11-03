Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed critics of President William Ruto’s regular foreign trips following backlash over their implications on government expenditure.

Addressing the audience in Mombasa in anticipation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to Mtongwe Naval Base on Thursday, Gachagua insisted that Ruto’s international travels were not mere tourism but crucial business trips with tangible advantages for the people of Kenya.

DP Gachagua encouraged the President to continue his travels, saying; “Continue going anywhere in the world, anywhere you will find much benefits for Kenyans. Be it USA or China.”

According to Riggy G, if leisure was the objective, there are scenic domestic destinations such as Mombasa and the Maasai Mara that are readily accessible. for the President.

He insisted that President Ruto inherited a nation grappling with severe economic challenges and is diligently working to address the situation.

“To those who criticize President Ruto’s foreign trips, the tangible results of his global travels can be witnessed right here on this island,” Gachagua said.

Furthermore, the Deputy President mentioned that Ruto’s international visits have enhanced Kenya’s global presence and attracted substantial investments, emphasizing the nation’s reputation as a peaceful country.

“If in your wisdom see that there is much to be benefitted from by Kenyans from the US and China, I encourage you to board the next flight to those destinations and explore those benefits,” Gachagua said, addressing Ruto.