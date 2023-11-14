Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria, has fueled anticipation among Kenyans by hinting at positive developments in the coming days.

The outspoken minister conveyed this message through his widely followed Twitter(X) account, urging Kenyans to hang tight for the supposed good news from the government.

“Good News Soon. Hang in there Dear Kenyans,” Moses Kuria(@HonMoses_Kuria) tweeted on Sunday, November 12.

Kenyans on Twitter interpreted the announcement in different ways, with some speculating that the former Gatundu South MP might be hinting at an upcoming decrease in fuel prices.

Notably, CS Kuria dropped the hint two days ahead of the scheduled review of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

A majority of Kenyans on Twitter however responded with skepticism, given the number of false promises they have had to endure from the President William Ruto-led administration.

Here are some reactions;