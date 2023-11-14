Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria, has fueled anticipation among Kenyans by hinting at positive developments in the coming days.

The outspoken minister conveyed this message through his widely followed Twitter(X) account, urging Kenyans to hang tight for the supposed good news from the government.

“Good News Soon. Hang in there Dear Kenyans,” Moses Kuria(@HonMoses_Kuria) tweeted on Sunday, November 12.

Kenyans on Twitter interpreted the announcement in different ways, with some speculating that the former Gatundu South MP might be hinting at an upcoming decrease in fuel prices.

Notably, CS Kuria dropped the hint two days ahead of the scheduled review of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

A majority of Kenyans on Twitter however responded with skepticism, given the number of false promises they have had to endure from the President William Ruto-led administration.

Here are some reactions;

Is hang in there the name of another tax coming 😂😂😂😂 — Anwar Saddat (@AnuarSaddat) November 12, 2023

Kenyans are resilient. They hanged and dried on expectations. They are ready for any news. Just drop it without warnings. — Eric Musyoki (@EricMusyoki) November 12, 2023

Fuel to drop by 1 shilling 😂 pic.twitter.com/dqtARlW38Z — Wise Reformer (@wisereformer) November 12, 2023

I am not your dear — SUPER METRO 🇰🇪 (@marto254_) November 12, 2023

Waziri, is this before or after fuel reaches 300? 🤔 — Farhiya Abass (@farhiyaabass) November 12, 2023

Start taxing public servants per diem allowances — IrenesConcierge INM #TuJadili (@TuJadili) November 12, 2023

When waziri speaks, we should all listen. — Peter Koima™ (@LilKoima) November 12, 2023

Are y’all done hoarding the fuel? — Kaysparks  (@Kaysparks_) November 12, 2023

Fuel coming down? — David XMutai📡 (@David1Mutai) November 12, 2023

Unaambia nani — Gerald Ngao 🇰🇪 (@ItsKyuleNgao) November 12, 2023

Moses Kuria najua unaskia tu Kuria. — Kaysparks  (@Kaysparks_) November 12, 2023

If you want to talk to Gachagua, talk to him directly. Stop going through the corners. — Brian Chiwax (@brianchiwax) November 12, 2023

We are waiting — Kūng’u Njenga 🇰🇪 (@Kungu254_) November 12, 2023

“Uncle saidia kumi sijakula wiki Tano” pic.twitter.com/eoh8VjFdm8 — Wise Reformer (@wisereformer) November 12, 2023

False hope government — freelancer Davi (@freelancerDavi) November 12, 2023

You guys pack and go home, we need another elections like yesterday. We are sick and tired of this government — Wambo (@WamboiKuria) November 12, 2023

The only good news you can give us is the resignation of the kk regime. — Jonathan Mutinda Maw (@JonathanMaw) November 12, 2023

Fuel prices to drop cause we know they’ve always been exaggerated.We’ll be told of how Nabii’s communication and negotiation skills enabled him to secure an oil deal with the Arabs. — Xplicit Musa🇰🇪🇹🇿 (@MOSESKEYA10) November 12, 2023

From you these days🤔 — WMM (@WMMartha) November 12, 2023