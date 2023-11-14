Erica Njeri Gachoka, the daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, has called out the Kenyan judicial system for the prolonged proceedings in her kidnapping case.

The case in which Erica and her friend Shanice Agose were abducted on June 4 and later rescued on June 11, was mentioned at the Thika Magistrate’s court on Thursday, November 9.

Two suspects, Timothy Kiragu Ng’ang’a (34) and Samuel Kipkurui (33), are accused of Kidnapping and Abduction with intent to cause grievous harm.

One of the accused, Timothy Kiragu, was on August, 31 released on Sh100,000 bail after denying the charges.

During a mention of the case last week, Erica and Shanice showed up in court to follow up on proceedings and were horrified to see their kidnapper walking free.

“On this episode of what tf is the Kenyan judicial system?? We pulled up to court last Thursday to see…Kidnapper: Timothy Nganga Kiragu….Free and vibing!! no cuffs, no security nearby,” Erica lamented.

She also captured a photo of the accused from a distance and criticized the judicial system, expressing frustration that they would have been seated in the same waiting area as their abductor if they had arrived before the case was called.

“We were to sit in the same waiting area until our case was called which we almost missed because we weren’t trying to be there. Anyways, he’s been out on cash bail and the proceedings have been postponed to end of Feb,” Erica noted.

A frustrated Erica expressed emotions of anger, underscoring the deep emotional toll and a strong desire for their ordeal to end.

“There’s big feelings of anger and fatigue because I really want this to be over!” she said.

Erica at the same time expressed gratitude for the sun, trees, and the support and love received, acknowledging the positive elements in their life.

“Also grateful for the sun, trees and all the support x love raining down 🍃” she wrote alongside her nature pics.

Erica’s statement comes nearly five months after she called out taxi-hailing service, Bolt, for “facilitating a space where perpetrators can easily find and meet their ‘victims’.”

After attending a house party in Nairobi’s Westlands area, Erica and Shanice used the Bolt taxi application to travel to Kilimani. Upon entering the vehicle on Rhapta Road in Westlands, the driver threatened them with a hammer and sped off towards Thika.

During the period before their rescue on June 11, their abductors demanded a ransom of Sh250,000 from each of them for their release.

On Thursday, Chief Magistrate Philip Mutua scheduled the hearing date for the case on February 5, 2024.

