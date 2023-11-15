Kenya and Romania have entered into four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

These four MoUs include Environmental Protection and Climate Change, Cooperation on Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety, Agricultural Research and Cooperation, as well as Diplomatic Institute and the Foreign Service Academy of Kenya.

The signing of the MoUs took place on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, where President William Ruto hosted Romanian President Klaus Iohannis who is on a three-day State visit to Kenya.

President William Ruto said he implementation of the MoUs would bolster trade and investment between the two nations, fostering the creation of new investment opportunities.

“The implementation of these MoUs will escalate our relations into an effective partnership in the areas of focus and create conditions for Kenya and Romania to expand the scope of collaboration to cover even more sectors in the near future,” said Ruto.

The two heads of state also discussed various issues of interest, including Trade and investment, environmental conservation and climate action, political and diplomatic dialogue, cooperation in ICT, agriculture, people-to-people engagement, peace and security, disaster risk management and international humanitarian support, regional and multilateral cooperation.

Kenya and Romania also agreed to collaborate with other countries to explore innovative ways for climate financing as well as carbon markets.

“President Iohannis and I also resolved to continuously work together, both at the bilateral as well as multilateral spheres to promote and support the achievement of the global development agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Ruto stated.

President Iohannis lauded Kenya for being an example in its political stability and democratic transition in Eastern Africa and a development hub for the entire region hence the need for Romania to have trade ties which will be beneficial to all.

“Our Consultation have reconfirmed that we have joint interests towards global current concerns and challenges like protecting the environment, and concerns on climate change and civil protection,” he said