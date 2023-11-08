Despite Monday, November 13 being designated as a public holiday by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki for nationwide tree-growing activities, candidates taking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams will still carry on with their papers.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the gazette notice read.

“The exercise is part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program–Towards the Growing of Fifteen (15) billion trees.”

The Head of Communications at the Interior Ministry, Francis Gachuri, made it clear that the exams slated for Monday will take place as scheduled.

“Take note; KCSE papers scheduled for Monday 13th November 2023 shall proceed normally,” Gachuri said.

The national exams started on October 23, beginning with practical papers, and will extend throughout the entire month of November.

