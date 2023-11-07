In an extensive crackdown on perpetrators involved in examination malpractices during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national examinations, investigators have arrested six administrators of various Telegram sites.

The coordinated operation, led by officers from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), and telecommunications service providers, was initiated following the identification of 32 social media (SM) platforms violating the KNEC Act and regulations by sharing, selling, and posting examination materials.

In a letter to the Communications Authority of Kenya dated October 19, 2023, that was copied to security agencies, the Deputy Director, Legal Service Division of KNEC Mr Befly Jemurgor Bisem listed the 32 suspicious SM Telegram platforms. Of these, 30 were found to be active, amassing a combined membership of over 193,000 parents and students.

The crackdown intensified as investigations unearthed the involvement of Nicholas Kalewa, also known as Mr. Examiner, a 23-year-old CRE teacher at a private school in Kiambu County.

Kalewa was identified as a key player, coordinating the fraudulent activities across multiple Telegram groups. By November 4, over 60,000 members had exited various groups, but an active participation of 130,000 members remained, the DCI said in a statement on Monday.

Among the arrested administrators was Martin Mogusu, alias Prof Martinez, notorious for operating “The Teacher’s Updates” Telegram group with over 18,000 followers. Mogusu allegedly lured teachers, parents, and students, reassuring them with support while covertly amassing funds from illicit activities.

The arrested suspects also include two students from Thika Medical School, Faith Wairimu Maina (19) and Bilha Atieno Elly (20), as well as Prudence Mukami, aka Sir Waylen, a 20-year-old administrator.

Additionally, Wilfred Ondienga Obara, aka Prof Wilfred, and Anderson Malotwa Agasiva (24) were apprehended in separate operations. The six individuals have been charged with offenses including the publication of false information and were arraigned in court.

“The DCI reminds youngsters holding on to the illusion that there exist a shortcut to riches & greatness, other than legitimate ventures, that such fraudulent practices are a sure way to a very small world within high walls. The crackdown continues,” said the DCI.