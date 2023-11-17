The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will next month confer an Honorary Degree upon marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

The learning institution announced in an advertisement in Thursday’s dailies that it will bestow Kipchoge with this honorary degree during its 41st graduation ceremony at the main campus in Juja, Kiambu County on December 1.

JKUAT noted that Eliud Kipchoge has fulfilled the requirements set forth by the Honorary Degrees Committee, University Senate, and Council, making him eligible for the award of the honorary degree.

In acknowledgment of his exceptional and commendable humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to humanity, Eliud Kipchoge will be bestowed with the prestigious honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (Honris Causa).

The JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi, said this award pays tribute to Kipchoge’s unwavering dedication to societal welfare, setting an exemplary standard that transcends the world of sports.

Prof Ngumi added that Eliud Kipchoge’s profound impact extends far beyond his athletic achievements, resonating deeply within communities and serving as an inspiration for positive change.

“As an institution dedicated to recognizing excellence and societal impact, JKUAT takes immense pride in honoring Eliud Kipchoge. His relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track, exemplifies the values we hold dear and through this honorary degree, we celebrate his exceptional contributions, hoping to inspire our students to emulate his dedication to humanity,” said Prof. Ngumi.

Kipchoge welcomed the recognition, saying the honorary degree is a symbol that every endeavor directed toward positive change carries substantial weight in creating a broader and more meaningful impact.

“It is an immense honor to receive this prestigious recognition from JKUAT. Beyond running, my purpose has always been to inspire and contribute to making our world a better place. I am truly humbled and inspired to continue my journey of giving back to society,” said Kipchoge.