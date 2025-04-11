Patrick Matasi Back in Action as Court Overturns FKF’s Suspension

Kakamega Homeboyz has reinstated goalkeeper Patrick Matasi following a court ruling that temporarily lifted his 90-day suspension from all Football Kenya Federation (FKF)-sanctioned events. This came just a day after the High Court overturned his provisional ban, which was imposed on March 27 due to match-fixing allegations.

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper found himself at the center of controversy when a viral video allegedly linked him to match manipulation. However, Matasi successfully challenged the suspension in court, securing a conservatory order on April 8, 2025. This ruling allows him to resume football activities while awaiting further legal proceedings.

Justice S.N. Mbungi, who delivered the ruling at Kakamega High Court, named Matasi as the petitioner, with FKF listed as the respondent. The court’s order restrained FKF from enforcing the suspension, directing the federation to file a response within 30 days. A hearing is set for June 4.

Part of the court ruling reads: “The respondent has not responded to the application nor attended court. I deem the application to be unopposed. I do issue a conservatory order restraining the respondent… from acting on the communication dated March 27, 2025, that suspended the applicant Matasi from all FKF-sanctioned events and competitions pending the hearing and determination of the petition.”

Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula Slams FKF

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confirmed that the club had received and verified the authenticity of the court order, prompting them to reinstate Matasi. He expressed the club’s respect for the rule of law, stating, “As a club that respects the rule of law, we have no option but to accept Matasi back into the squad.”

Shimanyula further explained that it was now up to the coach to decide if Matasi is fit enough to return to the pitch. Additionally, the club has reinstated Matasi’s salary, which had been frozen following FKF’s initial suspension.

Criticizing FKF’s handling of the situation, Shimanyula accused the federation of rushing to punish the player without solid evidence. “I knew from the first day after watching that video that FKF didn’t have strong evidence. That’s why the court made this decision,” he said.

He also questioned FKF’s decision to involve investigative bodies like the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), suggesting that the federation acted too hastily.

“Was it necessary to bring in the DCI when FKF hadn’t built a credible case? The new FKF CEO Harold Ndege acted too fast without following football regulations. He may go down as the worst CEO in FKF history if he continues like this,” Shimanyula added.