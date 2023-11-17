Gor Mahia has been fined Sh1.9 million for their fans’ violent behavior during their last weekend’s match against Murang’a Seal.

The reigning champions have at the same time been banned from using Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto said K’Ogalo must settle the fine before they are allowed to play any other game at the facility.

“I have written to them on the level of damage which totals Sh1.9 million. The fine arises from the damage to electrical tunnels, seats wooden panels, and other facilities. If they don’t pay, then they won’t use the stadium for their matches,” said Metto.

Metto’a letter to Gor Mahia reads in part;

“During the match between Gor Mahia vs Murang’a Seal played on November 11, 2023, violence erupted where Gor Fans caused mayhem and damaged several properties including stadium seats and electrical panels. You are therefore required to pay Ksh1,995,000 to enable Sports Kenya to replace the seats and carry out the other repairs.”

Sports Kenya has also instructed Gor Mahia to present a plan outlining measures to control their fans and prevent similar incidents in the future. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in fans being banned from matches.

“Further, Gor Mahia FC is required to submit to Sports Kenya an elaborate plan of action on how the club will be able to contain such actions from their fans. Failure to submit an action plan, Sports Kenya will have no option but to deny fans entry during any other matches involving your team.”

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto added: “If they don’t give me that plan, then they will also not use the facility. The fine must be accompanied by an elaborate plan.”

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia management has said it is assessing the damages at Kasarani stadium.

“We are going to assess if the fine is factual with the damages caused because even AFC Leopards had caused fracas and damages at the same venue this season. We will only take the blame where we feel our fans misbehaved,” said Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola.