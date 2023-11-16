Betty Kyallo has spoken about her past relationships, revealing that she is on good terms with most of her former lovers.

The former TV news presenter also disclosed that she has never been dumped; although there was a close call once when she took the initiative to end the relationship before her lover could do it.

“There is this one guy, I can’t remember what I did and he started withdrawing, and when I noticed that, and because I’m not the kind of a lady to be dumped, I dumped him first before he could dump me,” she said in an interview with Nation.

According to Betty, this particular ex was supposedly intimidated by the financial responsibilities associated with maintaining the relationship.

“I think he was scared of my maintenance, a bill here a bill there so he started acting up, and being unavailable. But we are good friends now, I’m good with most of my exes which is a good thing I think,” she said.

Betty also claimed that only one man has ever turned down her advances.

The ex-KTN and K24 anchor also touched on her current dating life, affirming that she is dedicated to her businesses. She expressed a more cautious approach to dating moving forward, influenced by her past relationships.

“There are good guys out there but for now I’m not available. I feel like when you are a celebrity or famous, you can never be sure what reason(s) brings someone to your life.

“I say so because I have been in relationships where I’m just a trophy, by that I mean the guy doesn’t want you to talk or work. He just wants you to sit there looking pretty and smile. This is why you need to go a bit slow (with being in a relationship). Right now I’m at a good space,” Kyallo said.

The mother of one concluded by acknowledging the challenges that accompany wealth and fame, particularly in the context of her dating life.

“For women of our stature, and I have had this discussion with some of my peers, we feel like most good guys shy away from hitting on us because of the perception they have of us. They probably think we are high maintenance but I want to say to them, that they need to be confident and approach us except for me. We can always work out these things you know,” Betty opined.