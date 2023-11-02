The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that the ongoing nationwide rains will escalate starting today(Thursday, November 2, 2023).

In an advisory released on Wednesday evening, the weatherman indicated that there is a likelihood of persistent heavy rainfall, exceeding 30mm within 24 hours, expected to continue from Friday the 3rd to Sunday the 5th.

“The heavy rainfall being experienced over the northeast, northwest and central highlands is expected to intensify and spread to Nairobi, the southeastern lowlands, the western sector, and the coast on Thursday 2nd November. The heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours is likely to continue between Friday the 3rd and Sunday the 5th.

“The intensity is projected to reduce on Monday the 6th of November over the southeastern lowlands and parts of the northeast. These rains are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds,” said the weatherman.

The Met Department identified several areas of concern where residents can expect the heaviest downpour.

These are; Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu, Turkana, Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Kajiado, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Lamu, Tana-River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, and Mombasa.

The meteorologist has recommended that residents in all the aforementioned areas remain vigilant for potential floods.

“Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream. Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows when raining to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” warned the weatherman.

Additionally, the strong winds accompanying the weather may result in roof damage, tree uprooting, and structural harm. People in landslide-prone areas, especially those residing on the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other hilly regions in the western area, are advised to exercise caution.

“Updates will be provided if conditions change significantly.”