Nairobi County is preparing to open its inaugural public eye hospital in November, dedicated to serving patients with eye issues.

The Mama Lucy Eye Hospital in Umoja 2 Annex is currently providing complimentary surgical and medical eye services until Friday, November 3rd.

The hospital will now offer surgery, lens replacement and treatment for eye problems.

“This facility will be seeing patients with purely eye problems, treat medically all eye cases, cataract surgery of eye related complications, offer and replace eye lenses to patients who will require them,” said Mama Lucy Hospital CEO, Martin Alfred Wekesa Wafula.

“We will also be able to do Intraocular and stereol injections, replacement of eye lenses at the retina,” added Wafula.

He highlighted that the ongoing eye camp, initiated on Monday, October 30, has successfully attended to more than 1,500 patients, conducted 100 surgeries, and distributed 1,500 spectacles to individuals with vision impairment.

The eye clinic, equipped with seven ophthalmologists and two eye lens specialists, will additionally function as a training center for professionals specializing in eye care and treatment.

It is estimated that in Kenya, there are over 328,000 individuals who are blind, and an additional 750,000 are visually impaired.

Wafula emphasized that cataracts constitute the predominant cause of avoidable blindness in the country, accounting for 43 percent of all cases of blindness.

“By offering the establishment of an eye care and treatment facility, the county seeks to alleviate the burden of cataracts on individuals and improve their overall well-being.”