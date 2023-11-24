Self-taught chef Dennis Ombachi is set to collaborate with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya for the upcoming Chinese Food Extravaganza.

This culinary cultural event is scheduled to take place on December 2 at Panari Hotel in Nairobi.

As per a statement on his Twitter account(X), Ombachi announced his collaboration with Chinese Chef Lui Longfei for the upcoming event.

“Humbled by this opportunity to foster international relations between China and Kenya in appreciation of the diverse cuisines and culture,” the ‘Roaming Chef’ tweeted.

Last month, Ombachi also shared his enthusiasm about the prospect of meeting a Michelin-starred chef. The retired rugby player will be collaborating with renowned Italian Chef, Luca Mastromattei in food diplomacy through the Italian Embassy.

“Meet Italian celebrity Michelin chef, Luca Mastromattei Ambassador of the Italian taste to the world.

“We will be working together in food diplomacy courtesy of the Italian embassy building up to the launch of the Italian cuisine in the world week here in Kenya,” Ombachi wrote on X.

Ombachi cultivated his passion for the culinary world through his social media pages, amassing an impressive following of over 1.2 million fans.

“Working with a MICHELIN star chef has always been a dream of mine and when such opportunities come calling you have no option but to say YES!

“As I transition to my next chapter in life & career, sports taught me to always remain coachable and keep ticking the small boxes,” he added.