Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has declared that the Form One selection process will commence on November 27, 2023.

Following the release of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results, CS Machogu emphasized that Form One placements would be finalized within two weeks. This expedited timeline aims to afford parents and guardians ample time to prepare their children for enrollment into Form One in 2024.

The CS at the same time assured that the Form One selection process will be transparent.

“Already, the ministry has developed a fair and transparent system for Form One placement that will ensure national, regional and socio-economic balance is achieved. The placement process will start on Monday 27,” he said.

The Education Cabinet Secretary went on to urge parents, guardians, and all stakeholders to actively participate in facilitating a smooth transition for every learner to the secondary school level. Emphasizing the importance of completing basic education, he underscored its pivotal role in the learners’ survival and highlighted its significant contribution to the overall development and growth of the country.

“I urge our parents, guardians and all stakeholders to ensure that all our learners transit to secondary school level so as to complete their basic education, which is critical to their survival and also beneficial for the country’s development and growth,” he said.

This year witnessed a historic moment as a record-breaking 1,415,315 candidates took the KCPE examination, signaling the conclusion of the 8-4-4 primary school system after nearly four decades.

Underlining the commendable efforts of both candidates and officials in upholding the integrity of the 2023 KCPE examination, CS Machogu pointed out that, out of the cohort of 1,406,557 candidates, only two individuals were found to have been involved in examination malpractices.

One candidate was found with unauthorized notes, while another was found in possession of a mobile phone.

The Education Cabinet Secretary revealed that this year, 8,523 candidates scored 400 marks and above, a decrease from the previous year’s figure of 9,443 candidates achieving the same feat.

He further noted that 24.94 percent of the total candidate population, which equates to 352,782 learners, scored between 300 and 399 marks. This marks an increase from the 2022 figure, which stood at 307,756 candidates.

Mr. Machogu highlighted that 658,278 learners scored between 200 and 299 marks.