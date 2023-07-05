Erica Gachoka, the daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, has finally broken her silence weeks after detectives rescued her and her friend from abductors.

Ms Gachoka (26), and her friend Shanice Agose (27), had gone missing on June 4 after attending a house party in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

After the party, Erica and Shanice used the Bolt taxi application to request a ride to Kilimani. However, when the ride arrived on Rhapta Road in Westlands and they entered the vehicle, the driver threatened them with a hammer and sped off towards Thika.

Before they were rescued on June 11, the two victims had been held captive for about a week as their abductors demanded a ransom of Sh250,000 from each of them for their release.

On Tuesday, July 4, Erica Gachoka spoke out and called out Bolt for “facilitating a space where perpetrators can easily find and meet their ‘victims’.”

“Everything’s been really messed up: kidnapping, shallow breaths and life. But all the love x care x concern!!!

both seen and unseen 😭😭💙 my heart is full and filling softly more and more! Thank you to any and everyone that has contributed towards this in thoughts, words, wishes, hugs and all kinds of prayer. I feel it x I’m so very grateful,” she wrote on her socials.

Erica went on to slam the taxi-hailing company, writing:

“Also, fuck Bolt!!! ~companies that provide/facilitate taxi services should put top priority into keeping their passengers safe! this can look like screening drivers beyond initial registration: check-ins using facial recognition/ two-factor confirmation for continued use etc. I don’t know 🤷🏾‍♀️ x it’s not my job to know. But I do know that more needs to be done all round ~ even lawmakers could have bare minimum regulations/standards around safety procedures for such companies to operate.”

She went on to tag Bolt Kenya on her post, telling them to do better.

“@bolt_kenya You get customers where they need to be; you benefit financially; there’s a level of ‘ trust ’ that needs to be maintained for that exchange to continue. Do better or get out, because right now you’re really just facilitating a space where perpetrators can easily find and meet their ‘victims’ 🤢🙄,” Erica wrote.