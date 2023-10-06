Actress Minne Kariuki alias Minne Cayy has responded to Marini Products CEO Michelle Ntalami’s defamation lawsuit, issuing a cease and desist letter.

Dated October 5, 2023, the letter states that Minne Kariuki has not yet been served with the court papers related to the alleged lawsuit.

Minne Cayy, represented by Mwenda Njagi & Co Advocates, has instructed Ntalami to refrain from making additional defamatory statements via social media or any other platform.

She has granted Ntalami a three-day ultimatum to publicly and unequivocally retract her prior statements. Failure to comply will prompt Kariuki’s legal team to pursue a court case, seeking Ksh.3 million in general damages for defamation.

Minne also expects Ntalami to formally serve all court documents to her, adhering to the necessary laws and regulations governing such procedures.

“As of the date of this letter, our client has not and never has been formally or otherwise served with any court papers related to any lawsuit filed by you. Your public statements suggesting legal action against our client without serving her with proper notice or legal documents are both inaccurate and defamatory,” reads the cease and desist letter

“Take notice that unless our client’s demands are met within three days we are under firm instructions to take legal action against you including instituting a suit for damages at your own peril as to costs and other consequences thereof,” the letter adds.

In the letter Minne claims that Ntalami initiated the lawsuit upon discovering she wouldn’t be featured in Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’.

Minne argues that Ntalami was informed about the filming at Tribe Hotel beforehand, contradicting Ntalami’s assertions.

“That without delving into the merits of your claim which is absurd, our client maintains that you attended the inaugural event at Windsor Golf Club wherein you gave a speech and voluntarily had a chopper ride from Karen to The Tribe Hotel – Village Market where the filming occurred in full glare of cameras,” the letter reads.