For the second time in approximately a week, authorities in Kilifi have canceled a five-day mega crusade organized by Pastor Ezekiel Odero along the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

Ezekiel, who has been in contentious interactions with authorities since his controversial counterpart Paul Mackenzie was arrested in connection with the mass killings in Shakahola, was unable to officiate a crusade scheduled from Wednesday, September 27, to Sunday, October 1.

The preacher postponed the crusade to this week, but police once again stopped it.

Last week, Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander Kenneth Maina said that they could not permit the crusade to occur at Kwa Kenga wa Mumba farm in Mwezang’ombe area as they had not been notified within the legally stipulated time.

Following the postponement of last week’s event as they awaited approval for this week’s ‘Kilifi Revival Crusade,’ the preacher and his followers proceeded with distributing food and engaging in other charitable activities.

On Thursday, October 5, the Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander sent a letter to the preacher, notifying him that his request to conduct the crusade had been rejected due to security concerns.

“It’s true we have stopped the crusade due to security issues that we cannot disclose, but we had a talk with Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyer Danstan Omari today morning (Thursday) over the issues and he understood the reason behind our move and promised to follow up the issues,” said Maina as quoted by the Nation.

A press briefing scheduled by the preacher’s representatives was abruptly canceled at the last minute, with no explanation provided.

This comes weeks after police also shut down pastor Ezekiel’s Church in Kagai, Nyeri town. The newly opened New Life Prayer Centre and Church branch had been operational for just two weeks.