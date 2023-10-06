The suspended Director General (DG) of the Communications Authority (CA), Ezra Chiloba, has refuted any wrongdoing amid accusations of an attempt to defraud the authority of Ksh25million in connection with the purchase of a seven-acre piece of land.

In a letter directed to Mary Wambui, the chairperson of the CA board, Chiloba has called for his reinstatement by the communications authority, arguing that he was not granted a hearing before disciplinary action was instituted against him.

Chiloba is facing allegations of applying for and self-approving a mortgage loan without adhering to due process, to facilitate a property sale.

Furthermore, he is accused of purchasing a house and obtaining a seven-acre piece of land, surpassing the permissible one-acre limit set by the Civil Servants Housing Scheme requirement.

Chiloba acknowledges being the buyer of the land and reveals that the seller is his biological father.

According to Chiloba, acting under his father’s directives, Kitale Hilmost Limited—a company under Chiloba’s directorship and owned by his family—was slated to receive the 25 million shillings resulting from the land sale.

“Like any other vendor, the seller, who happens to be my father, exercised his discretion as to where the purchase price was to be remitted. The seller instructed advocates to have the funds remitted through an account held by Kitale Hilmost Limited.

“Had there been an anomaly in the manner in which my application was presented and processed, nothing would have been easier than for the board chairperson to decline the signing of the charge instrument to give effect to the transaction,” Chiloba adds.

Despite the land exceeding the CA’s recommended size of 1 acre, Chiloba argues that no statutory laws prohibit such transactions. Additionally, he argues that despite the purchase involving 7 acres, it did not surpass the mortgage rate of Sh25 million.

In his concluding statements, Chiloba urges the CA to withdraw the notice to show cause, asserting that all accusations and his suspension should be stopped.