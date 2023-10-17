Musician Vivian has again opened up about her failed engagement with Sam West, admitting that she had reservations about marriage when the businessman proposed to her.
During an interview on the Iko Nini podcast with Mwafreeka, the singer emphasized the importance of both partners being on the same page when they decide to start a life together.
Vivian believed that certain fundamental aspects of their relationship required thorough exploration and understanding.
“I had informed him about my concerns after a friend dropped a hint, but I sensed that there were experiences we still needed to share and aspects of each other to discover. It’s crucial to be on the same page. I felt like there were so many things that we had not discussed,” she said.
Vivian said her impulsive decision was partly driven by societal expectations and the pressure from close friends and family. She expressed regret for yielding to these external influences instead of heeding her inner voice and instincts.
“We were living in different counties and would stay in each other’s house whenever we visited each other. Things were still getting in position,” she said.
The Chum Chum hitmaker also mentioned that being in the limelight often imposes unwarranted pressure on relationships.
“When you are a female and you’re in the limelight, our men have this thing, like a hijacking. It’s like if I don’t get this chick now someone else is going to get her. You look like the prize. Who is going to get you first? I feel that was part of it, but then naingalia tu kama shule,” she explained.
Sam and Vivian have been separated for almost two years.
Looking back, she admitted that Sam chose to end their relationship. She acknowledged her inability to meet certain expectations he held, and, in some respects, she stopped being his dream woman.
“He left with a lot of anger. And I think it’s because maybe some of his expectations were not met. Just who he wanted me to be. When he left initially I felt like he just needed some time. But I think of a time aka realise maybe he just needed to explore himself further. The biggest challenge is expecting someone to be something they are not. At some point, I stopped being his ideal woman,” Vivian said.