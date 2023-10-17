Musician Vivian has again opened up about her failed engagement with Sam West, admitting that she had reservations about marriage when the businessman proposed to her.

During an interview on the Iko Nini podcast with Mwafreeka, the singer emphasized the importance of both partners being on the same page when they decide to start a life together.

Vivian believed that certain fundamental aspects of their relationship required thorough exploration and understanding.

“I had informed him about my concerns after a friend dropped a hint, but I sensed that there were experiences we still needed to share and aspects of each other to discover. It’s crucial to be on the same page. I felt like there were so many things that we had not discussed,” she said.

Vivian said her impulsive decision was partly driven by societal expectations and the pressure from close friends and family. She expressed regret for yielding to these external influences instead of heeding her inner voice and instincts.

“We were living in different counties and would stay in each other’s house whenever we visited each other. Things were still getting in position,” she said.

The Chum Chum hitmaker also mentioned that being in the limelight often imposes unwarranted pressure on relationships.