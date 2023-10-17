Renowned DJ and actress, Pierra Makena, for the first time spoke about her relationship, or lack thereof, with the father of their 7-year-old daughter Ricca Pokot, saying she has forgotten about him.

Speaking to Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray, DJ Pierra said she has moved on and has no desire to compel her baby daddy to be a part of their child’s life if they are not inclined to do so.

“Who is my baby daddy? I have forgotten about him; that means he is not in the life of my child.”

“Kama ni kupush mkokoteni I would rather do it than beg a man to love his own flesh and blood. So for me if a man chooses not to be in the life of his child, that one sina hata shida kabisa,” Makena said.

Loosely translated: (I would rather push a cart than beg a man to love his own flesh and blood. So, for me, if a man chooses not to be in the life of his child, that’s not a problem for me at all)

Pierra added: “That is who he is and I respect that and I let him be, but I would never ever force. God forbid. That doesn’t make me hate him coz that’s who he is.”

“God has given me enough, and He has made it possible for me.”

The entertainer also disclosed her relationship status, debunking rumours linking her to comedian DJ Shiti. She said DJ Shiti is a good friend of hers, and she would go to great lengths to help him if he were in need.

“I am not married but I go on so many dates. I am looking for someone to marry me. Once I find the right person, I will speak about it. Right now, I am single. If I have to get married, we must have connected so well. I don’t believe in divorce, so if I find a man, it will be for eternity,” she remarked.