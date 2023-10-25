A part-time domestic worker who pilfered USD 7,000 (Sh1,050,000) from her ailing employer in Nairobi, has admitted to the theft.

Roseline Kahega faced allegations of stealing the cash that belonged to her employer, Libin Abdi Mohamed, from her residence in Eastleigh on October 13th.

Ms. Mohamed had raised the funds for a medical operation scheduled in India. She mentioned that she had received the money from relatives and friends through international money transfer platforms, and she had kept the funds at her home until the travel dates.

The complainant then employed Ms. Kahega on a part-time basis to assist with house cleaning. On the specified day, Ms. Kahega failed to report for work, and attempts to contact her proved futile as she had switched off her phone.

Ms. Mohammed became suspicious and decided to check her house items, only to discover the missing money.

She reported the theft at the California Police post in Kamukunji.

During investigations, Nairobi detectives established that Kahega hails from Vihiga, and subsequently inspected the booking offices of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying the Nairobi-Vihiga route.

Police confirmed that the suspect had boarded a bus destined for Vihiga. However, by the time they obtained her travel information, the bus had departed from Nairobi.

The sleuths contacted their colleagues in Kericho, who arrested Ms. Kahega. They took her to Kericho police station, where a search was conducted and a silver purse belonging to Ms. Mohamed was recovered. It contained Sh10,000.

A bus ticket indicating the accused was traveling to Mbale town was also found.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Shauri Moyo offices picked her up and escorted her back to Nairobi on October 16th.

On Tuesday, Roseline Kahega was presented before Senior Principle Magistrate Mary Njagi at the Makadara law courts.

She pleaded guilty to stealing the money, contrary to Section 268(1), read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution is today expected to present its case against her and the exhibits including the purse, the Sh10,000, and the bus ticket before she is sentenced.