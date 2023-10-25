Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has served notice to Bolt Kenya, warning of potential legal action against the taxi-hailing service in response to an indecent act committed by one of its drivers.

Sonko, who shared a video of the incident on social media on Monday, asserted that the driver had committed a sexual offense against two female clients, who have since been identified as two sisters aged 27 and 21 years.

Through Danstan Omari & Associates Advocates, Sonko said Bolt should take “swift action” against the driver. The businessman warned that if Bolt fails to act promptly, the company will also face consequences.

“As the former Governor of Nairobi County, our client has a duty of care to protect the citizens and residents of Nairobi County, especially the youth who are a marginalized group, which is the group under which the victims fall in this unfortunate event. Furthermore, he has been entrusted to represent the victims in this matter because the Bolt company is a Multi-national company, a fact which may intimidate the innocent victims in this matter at hand,” the demand letter reads in part.

“Therefore, we write to you to create awareness of the gross misconduct by one of your drivers and to prompt you to take swift action against the said driver failure to which will amount to your company entertaining the said sexual offences committed, which are in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act no. 3 of 2006.” Said Danstan Omari & Associates Advocates.

Bolt has since indicated that it had suspended the driver from its platform.“Bolt, as part of its zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, has suspended the mentioned driver from providing any further services on our platform.

“We are also actively engaging with the affected rider, and once again take this opportunity to express our sincere concern and empathy over this unfortunate incident,’” the ride-hailing company said in response to Sonko’s post on Monday.