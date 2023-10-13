The visit to Kenya by Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla is expected to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the two countries which are members of the Commonwealth

When he announced that the UK monarch will visit Kenya from October 31 to November 3, 2023 British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan said in Nairobi, “This four-day royal visit, at the gracious invitation of Kenya’s President William Ruto, is poised to fortify the enduring bond between Kenya and Britain, particularly as Kenya approaches the grand celebration of its 60th year of independence. Notably, this marks King Charles III’s inaugural visit to a Commonwealth nation since ascending to the throne.”

The monarchs are scheduled to engage in high-level meetings with President Ruto and other government dignitaries, further cementing the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Their itinerary includes visits to both Nairobi and Mombasa counties, underscoring the comprehensive scope of their mission.

A poignant moment on their agenda will be the visit to a newly established museum chronicling Kenya’s rich history. Additionally, they will pay homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, a symbolic gesture commemorating the sacrifices of those who fought for Kenya’s independence in 1963.

In tribute to the late Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai, an event celebrating her life and contributions will be attended by the royals. This significant occasion will see the presence of Prof Maathai’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The visit will also encompass a notable focus on technology and innovation, as King Charles III will participate in a showcase meeting with Kenyan entrepreneurs at the forefront of driving technological advancements in the country.

In parallel, Queen Camilla will meet with survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, highlighting the royal family’s commitment to issues of utmost global importance.

This historic visit not only stands as a testament to the enduring relations between Kenya and Britain but also signifies a poignant milestone for the newly crowned King Charles III, as he steps into his role on the international stage.

By Kenya News Agency