After a very busy first year hosting tons of foreign dignitaries, President William Ruto has hinted that Kenya is yet to host it’s most high profile visitors yet.

Addressing Nyeri residents on Monday, the president revealed that US President Joe Biden and the new King of England Charles, will be visiting Kenya soon.

“I’ve been to the US, and they promised us digital jobs. German President was here and they informed us they have a shortfall of 400,000 jobs annually. Singapore president was also here, as well as Norway Prime Minister… Even the US president is visiting soon, and so is UK King Charles III.

President Ruto took a few minutes to explain his recent globetrotting, explaining that neither him on foreign trips, nor the numerous heads of state that have visited Kenya in recent months, are doing it for touristic value, but rather for serious economic engagements.

Since assuming office, Ruto has played host to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Norway Prime Minister among others.

Ruto has also been hosted for state visits by France, South Korea, Belgium, Israel, as well as multiple African countries.

Neither the White House nor Buckingham Palace has released any details on a scheduled African trip, but with both countries seeing diminishing influence on the continent, it is believed to be a matter of time.

Here’s Ruto’s announcement.