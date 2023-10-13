Two suspects linked to the murder of Jennifer Mwende appeared in a Machakos court on Thursday, October 12.

However, the suspects, Everlyn Katumbu and Faith Nthemba, did not enter a plea as they had not undergone a mental assessment.

Judge Margaret Muigai sitting at the Machakos High Court directed that their mental evaluation be conducted at Machakos Level 5 Hospital on October 18, with the medical report to be issued on the same day.

During the court session, Katumbu and Nthemba alleged that they had experienced sexual and physical torture by police officers during their detention in Mlolongo.

The defense lawyer, Advocate Mutava, mentioned that they are awaiting a medical assessment to evaluate the injuries sustained during police custody.

For their safety, the two defendants are being held at Machakos Prison.

The matter will be mentioned on October 18 for further court directions.