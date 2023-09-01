Leading education platform LoHo Learning has come a long way, inspiring learners and making education accessible to all, irrespective of their creed, background, status or religion.

Incepted in 2017, LoHo Learning is the result of a visionary journey that commenced within Longhorn Publishers PLC, a prominent Pan-African publishing house with a footprint in 10 African countries.

It all started with a pioneering vision which led to the development of groundbreaking eLearning and eBook solutions, enhancing access to quality education in an accessible, affordable, and engaging manner.

Over a period of six-years, LoHo Learning was nurtured within Longhorn until June 2023 when they emerged as a thriving spinoff under the umbrella of Longhorn Digital Venture Studio.

A leading provider of digital learning solutions that empower learners, educators, and institutions to achieve better educational outcomes, LoHo Learning develops and delivers cutting-edge eLearning platforms, interactive educational content, and comprehensive learning management systems.

“Our primary mission is to revolutionize the way education is delivered by harnessing the power of technology. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and virtual reality,” says James Ong’ang’a, the CEO and Founder of LoHo Learning.

“It creates immersive and personalized learning experiences that cater to the unique needs and preferences of each learner,” he adds.

Additionally, the company offers a diverse range of products and services tailored to different educational levels, from primary to tertiary education with their eLearning platforms providing a rich repository of interactive educational content, including multimedia lessons, assessments, quizzes, and simulations.

“In a world of possibilities, LoHo Learning stands as a beacon of hope, democratizing education and lighting up the path to success,” James Ong’ang’a says.

“This journey represents a harmonious blend of innovation and education, striving to revolutionize learning across Africa.”

By cultivating a garden of knowledge where every learner can blossom, LoHo Learning also empowers educators with the right tools and resources by facilitating seamless communication and collaboration between leaners and educators.

“Furthermore, we are committed to promoting equity and inclusivity in education by designing our solutions with accessibility features that cater to learners with diverse abilities and learning styles,” James says.