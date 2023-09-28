Justice was finally served to a seven-year-old girl whose grandfather was last year charged before Kigumo Law Court for defiling the minor.

The court slammed the 60-year-old grandfather with a 30-year jail term for committing the heinous act at Kambiti village, Murang’a South Sub County

The plight of the poor girl was brought to the limelight after the family pleaded with the authorities and people of goodwill to assist in seeking treatment for the girl who at the time had developed serious health complications after the ordeal.

The family had also indicated that they were living in fear over threats that were being issued by the perpetrator who had been released on bond.

Her plight caught the attention of the area Member of Parliament Mary Wamaua who promised to ensure the minor gets treatment while at the same time calling on the Kigumo law court and the state prosecution to expedite the matter and deliver justice for the safety of the minor and her immediate family members.

Speaking after the sentencing of Josphat Muli, the perpetrator, Wamaua applauded the criminal justice system for finally serving justice against all odds.

“To see that justice for the innocent girl has been served against all odds shows a lot of goodwill in the criminal justice system on protecting innocent children within our society who need safe environments to pursue their dreams” she observed.

“Perpetrators of such crimes do not belong in our society but should be in jail”