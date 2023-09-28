A 71-year-old woman who was arrested for selling chang’aa, Cannabis, and suspected narcotic tablets at her residence in Kasarani, Nairobi, has confessed to drug trafficking charges.

Susan Wanjiru Kamau was arrested on September 22 following a tip-off to the assistant chief of the area, indicating her involvement in the sale of prohibited substances.

The administrator, accompanied by officers from Marurui police station, conducted a raid at the woman’s residence, leading to her arrest and the seizure of the substances.

She was found in possession of 50 liters of chang’aa, 40 rolls of marijuana, and 30 tablets of a substance believed to be narcotics at her home in Marurui village.

The tablets of the unidentified substance were concealed within gumboots at Ms. Kamau’s residence, and the police also confiscated one kilogram of Cannabis leaves.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of the Makadara Law Courts, Ms. Kamau faced charges related to narcotics trafficking. Additionally, she was charged with possessing alcohol that did not meet the required standards.

She pleaded guilty to the charges, explaining that she had engaged in the business out of desperation to support herself and an adult child under her care.

The granny will remain in custody until October 6, when she is scheduled for sentencing