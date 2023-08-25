Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki provided an update on the ongoing security operation in Northern Kenya, saying the situation in the disturbed areas has improved.

During an appearance before the National Administration and Internal Security Committee of the National Assembly, CS Kindiki disclosed that 78 percent of the livestock has been successfully reclaimed, and the government has recovered 200 voluntarily surrendered firearms.

Kindiki also announced that phase II of the security operation starts next month.

“We have delayed forceful disarmament for strategic reasons but we are getting there,” CS Kindiki said.

“We are processing necessary Cabinet papers in readiness for phase two. We will be seeking Cabinet approval to embark on education programmes, agriculture projects, and construction of peace schools,” he added.

The minister also disclosed that the government has recruited 2,057 police reservists and trained 1,354 officers.