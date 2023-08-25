Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Ongili, also known as Babu Owino, has strongly criticized the State for its no-show in court in a case against him.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, four prosecutors failed to appear to prosecute the case in which Babu Owino, and six others, are accused of engaging in subversive activities relating to the anti-government protests that occurred in July 2023.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina was informed that the prosecutors had not provided any communication about their whereabouts or future plans for the case.

Addressing the press, Babu Owino expressed his frustration, visibly agitated by what he perceived as a lack of good faith on the part of the State. He warned that he might choose to skip upcoming court hearings due to this perceived lack of cooperation.

“By 8 am we were here, court started at 9 am. Prosecutors who were handling this matter were not in court. How can the accused be more serious with the case that belongs to the State?” Babu posed.

Adding: “The DPP is a time waster and has no respect for the rights of accused persons. If l ever fail to attend court no action should be taken against me as the prosecutors have also not come to court and no explanation has been given for their absence.”

Accompanied by a team of lawyers, including Danstan Omari, Owino said the court should dismiss the case as it amounts to wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

“We want to make history in this country by making this case the first criminal case to end in the fastest way possible. In fact, this case should have ended today as the witnesses are only four police officers who can all testify within a day.

“We deserve expeditious justice,” Babu Owino said.