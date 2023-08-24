Teresia Wanjiru, who was initially linked to the infamous Marijuana dealer ‘Mathe wa Ngara’, will be held in custody for a period of five days.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law court issued the directive to detain Wanjiru and the two minors she was arrested alongside.

The detention is to allow the police to conclude their investigations into an alleged drug trafficking ring based in Ngara, Nairobi.

In her judgment, the magistrate affirmed that the state has valid grounds to hold the suspects in custody. Magistrate Thuku also ordered the determination of the ages of the two minors and the subsequent submission of the report to the court.

“Going by their apparent age, it would be callous and unjust to have them held in facilities that are not suitable for them as juveniles,” the magistrate said, further directing that the children be remanded at the child protection unit at Muthangari police station.

The court further approved the request made by lawyers Danstan Omari and Martina Swiga to ensure that Ms. Wanjiru receives the necessary medical treatment while in custody at the JKIA police station.

The case will be mentioned on August 28th for further directions.